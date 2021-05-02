PFG Advisors Has $1.31 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

PFG Advisors raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TYL opened at $424.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $432.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.61. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $308.92 and a 1 year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

