Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $479,000 in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.0% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 3.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $46.71 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.