Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 22.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $172.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $111.94 and a one year high of $177.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.