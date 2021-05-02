Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires 3,305 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

C stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

