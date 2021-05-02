Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $67,070,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $13,835,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,110,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after buying an additional 332,623 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at $6,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

