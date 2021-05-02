Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,508 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of IBM opened at $141.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.92. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

