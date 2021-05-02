Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth about $547,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Twilio by 93.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth about $21,245,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 49.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Twilio by 152.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.44.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605 in the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $367.80 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.24 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

