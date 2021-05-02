Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Gartner by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $195.88 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.57 and a 52-week high of $200.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.56 and a 200 day moving average of $165.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.