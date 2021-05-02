Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Lowered by Noble Financial

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CDE. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

CDE opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,078,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

