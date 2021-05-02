Tuttle Tactical Management Buys New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $258,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 80.3% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 330 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $353,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 592.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $709.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,424.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $686.58 and a 200-day moving average of $655.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

