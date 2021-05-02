Susquehanna Boosts Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $97.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.47.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

