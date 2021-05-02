Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Get Intrusion alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTZ. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intrusion has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.71 million, a PE ratio of -107.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dale Booth purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at $283,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $296,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565,956 shares in the company, valued at $40,307,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,582,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at $5,386,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at $2,841,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at $678,000.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.