Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given New $165.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $140.03 on Wednesday. Polaris has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.44.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,977,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

