Short Interest in Morneau Shepell Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Drops By 23.2%

Morneau Shepell Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 162,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Morneau Shepell in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of MSIXF stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. Morneau Shepell has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

