Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Decreases By 23.4%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,288,300 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 13,436,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.1 days.
Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40.
About Intesa Sanpaolo
