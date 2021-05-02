Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Decreases By 23.4%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,288,300 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 13,436,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.1 days.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

