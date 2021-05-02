GWM Advisors LLC Sells 10,077 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,077 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 129.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $81.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.13.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

