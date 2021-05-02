Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,257 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Signature Bank by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $251.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.02. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.47.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.