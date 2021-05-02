GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth about $463,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth about $227,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $55.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,211. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVLV. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.