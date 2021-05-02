Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $83.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.12. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $83.97.

