Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 312.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Novavax were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Novavax by 1,049.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Novavax by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,130,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total transaction of $1,675,468.19. Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $5,174,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,626 shares of company stock worth $15,604,400. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

NVAX stock opened at $236.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.92. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

