Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

SIEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Sientra has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $22.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Sientra will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sientra during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

