Analysts Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) PT at $1,365.19

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,370.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,182.51 on Thursday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $595.03 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 753.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,149.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,140.35.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

