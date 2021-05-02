Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.33% from the stock’s previous close.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.35.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $237.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.25, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $146.06 and a 1-year high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

