Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.64.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

SLAB stock opened at $140.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.43 and its 200-day moving average is $132.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.