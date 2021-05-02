Brokerages Set Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) PT at $13.75

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,503,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $44,829,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the first quarter valued at about $8,999,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

