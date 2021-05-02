Analysts Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target at $480.56

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $480.56.
HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cannonball Research increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.
In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,040,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
HubSpot stock opened at $526.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $492.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.72. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $154.21 and a 12-month high of $574.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.85 and a beta of 1.78.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.
See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.