Analysts Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target at $480.56

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $480.56.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cannonball Research increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,040,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 39.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 389.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 13.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $526.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $492.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.72. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $154.21 and a 12-month high of $574.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.85 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

