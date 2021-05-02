Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 373,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 198,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $15.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $844.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.53%.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

