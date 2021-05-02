Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 935 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.07% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 66,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,595 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000.

Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average is $77.72. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $93.45.

