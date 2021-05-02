Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $203,000 in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,022,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,911,000 after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 225,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Stoneridge by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. CL King cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRI stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $903.14 million, a PE ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

