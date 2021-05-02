Brave Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,401 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 2.0% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $186.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $337.68 billion, a PE ratio of -116.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.