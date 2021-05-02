Simplex Trading LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Simplex Trading LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMLC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

