Simplex Trading LLC Grows Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 1,018.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

