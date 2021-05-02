Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $63.87 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.11.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

