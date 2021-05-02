Foster & Motley Inc. Has $345,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 25,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 78.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 22,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.75 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.24 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.51.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

