Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases New Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 96.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 379.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,749 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $106.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average is $95.92. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

