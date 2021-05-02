Strs Ohio Buys 18,519 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $42,325,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $1,794,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

NYSE WAL opened at $105.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.63 and its 200 day moving average is $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

