Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,599 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHI opened at $87.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.82. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $89.95.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

