Parallel Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EMR opened at $90.49 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

