Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 1,554.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in CDK Global by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,318,000 after acquiring an additional 296,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $53.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.67. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

