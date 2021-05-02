Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $121,000 in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter worth $404,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 398.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

VXRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. Vaxart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

