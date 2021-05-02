KBC Group NV Has $15.13 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,710 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NetEase were worth $15,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after buying an additional 59,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 619,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,291,000 after buying an additional 489,769 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 401.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $112.06 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average is $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

