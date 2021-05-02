Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AVTR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Avantor stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $565,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,021,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 77.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after buying an additional 402,604 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,155 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Avantor by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,955,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $10,556,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Avantor by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,340,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 626,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

