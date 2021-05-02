Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,283 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NiSource worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NI. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

