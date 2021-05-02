Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,153,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 82,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

