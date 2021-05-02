KBC Group NV Has $18.91 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in CME Group by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,395,000 after buying an additional 1,280,576 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CME Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,987,000 after buying an additional 843,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after buying an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME stock opened at $201.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.