KBC Group NV Has $19.60 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Autodesk by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.09.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $291.91 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 152.04, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.71.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

