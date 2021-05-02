Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.46

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.46 and traded as low as C$4.23. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$4.33, with a volume of 22,640 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TH. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Leede Jones Gab downgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$409.62 million and a PE ratio of -11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.48.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.