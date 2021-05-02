Brokerages Set Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) PT at GBX 651.25

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 651.25 ($8.51).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

LON:BOY opened at GBX 756 ($9.88) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,780.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 822.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 747.71. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 472.60 ($6.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 874 ($11.42).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.50%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

