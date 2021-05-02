Brokerages Set Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT at $34.81

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.81.

FINGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Finning International from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Finning International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of FINGF opened at $26.11 on Thursday. Finning International has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

