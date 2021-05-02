Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $131.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.31. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $75.27 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,361,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,730,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

